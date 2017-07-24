Crews Respond to Structure Fire Along Castalia Street in Charlottesville

Castalia Street Structure CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
One person is at University of Virginia Medical Center after Charlottesville fire crews responded to report of smoke in the 700 block of Castalia Street.
Crews say they saw smoke coming out of the front entrance of the building, but managed to put out the fire quickly.
Fire officials report that left over material on a stove top is what sparked the fire.
Charlottesville Fire Department Press Release:
The Charlottesville Fire Department responded for the report of smoke in the structure at 702 Castalia St.
The call was dispatched at 7:46 PM EDT. The first engine company arrived at 7:48 PM EDT, with smoke coming from the front door of the building. Crews operating inside the structure assisted the occupant outside of the structure. The occupant was treated and transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center by members of the Charlottesville Albemarle Rescue Squad for evaluation.
The source of the smoke originated from unattended material on the stovetop. The incident was marked contained and under control within minutes of the first arriving units. Two engine companies, one aerial company, one medic unit, and a battalion chief were assigned to the call for service.
The structure was found to not have a working smoke detector in the structure. The City of Charlottesville Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check the operation existing smoke detectors and to contact the department if you are in need of a new detector.
For a free smoke detector, call Charlottesville Fire Department’s Neighborhood Safety Hotline 434.970.3245