RCA Offering Volunteer Stream Monitoring Introductory Training Workshops

07/24/2017 Release Rivanna Conservation Alliance:



The Rivanna Conservation Alliance’s StreamWatch monitoring program is hosting a volunteer stream monitor training session on Friday, September 8th at the Fluvanna County Public Library, and on Saturday September 9th and Sunday, September 10th at Camp Albemarle.



The session will cover the fundamentals of stream biological sampling—catching and identifying aquatic invertebrates for the purpose of evaluating water quality and stream health.



RCA’s StreamWatch monitoring program collects and analyzes stream health data, and provides information about stream conditions to local, state and federal decision-makers and the public.



Volunteers are expected to commit approximately 25-30 hours during the first year of involvement, including initial training, stream-side trainings, and site monitoring.



Dates and times of involvement are relatively flexible; training workshops are offered two or three times per year, stream-side trainings are offered spring and fall, and volunteer monitors may schedule their site monitoring at various times. An 18-24 month commitment is preferred, and volunteers are encouraged to adopt a site to monitor two times per year.



The training is free, but class size is limited. To reserve a space, or for further information about the training, please contact Jessica Dodds at 540-223-8599 or email her at jessicadodds@rivannariver.org.



RCA is a nonprofit organization with participating volunteers from throughout the Rivanna River Watershed. For more about the Rivanna Conservation Alliance, visit www.rivannariver.org.