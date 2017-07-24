Quantcast

Update: Police Have Located Missing Staunton Man

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Police say a missing Staunton man has been safely found.

Seventy-three-year-old Charles Carroll Alsop was located Monday, July 24.

Virginia State Police had issued a missing senior alert for Alsop, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, as well as vision problems.

Authorities have not released additional details.

The Staunton Police Departments thanks the public for their assistance.

Release from Virginia State Police:

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Staunton Police Department on 07/24/17:

The Staunton Police Department is looking for Charles Carroll Alsop, white male, 73 years old, 6’0”, 158 lbs., with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, gray ¼ zip pullover and loafers

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Additional information: Mr. Alsop has vision problems.

Please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.

You may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com/

