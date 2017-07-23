Nelson County Man Dies at Smith Mountain Lake

A Nelson County man is identified as the victim of a drowning at Smith Mountain Lake. The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says dive teams recovered the body of 58-year-old Michael Wood Saturday, July 22, 2017, afternoon in 17-feet deep water.

Investigators believe wood fell in near a dock at the Pelican Point Yacht Club where he was staying on a boat with family members. They say he was not a good swimmer.

Authorities say Wood's death appears to be an accident.