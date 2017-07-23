Quantcast

Nelson County Man Dies at Smith Mountain Lake

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A Nelson County man is identified as the victim of a drowning at Smith Mountain Lake. The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says dive teams recovered the body of 58-year-old Michael Wood Saturday, July 22, 2017, afternoon in 17-feet deep water.

Investigators believe wood fell in near a dock at the Pelican Point Yacht Club where he was staying on a boat with family members. They say he was not a good swimmer.

Authorities say Wood's death appears to be an accident.

Press Release from Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries:

From VDGIF Sgt. Karl Martin:

58 y/o Michael Wood, Nelson County

notified Sat AM just before 10AM of a missing person
Pelican Point - Franklin County
had been on a boat with family members, sleeping
as family members awoke, found him missing
found shoes floating near the dock
dive teams found victim in 17 feet water near the boat/slip 
taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital, autopsy will be done to determine cause of death
no foul play
appears he fell off dock and into water
was not a good swimmer

