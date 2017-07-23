Quantcast

Albemarle Post 74 Tops Leesburg Post 34 to Secure Berth in State Playoffs

Pitcher Jake Haney Pitcher Jake Haney
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Albemarle Post 74 Legion baseball team defeated Leesburg Post 34 8-3 Sunday from Albemarle High School.

With the win, Post 74 advances to the state playoffs in Winchester.

"I'm so happy that we're going to states," says pitcher Jake Haney. "Its been a goal of ours since we started. We have a bunch of good guys and a bunch of good friends, so I'm really excited to go to states."

"Its really exciting," says catcher Jonathan Sexton. "I was in the dug out when the 2015 team went and saw how much fun and excitement they had, and to get there and do it myself is just awesome."

"Its going to be an awesome experience," says short stop Ethan Murray. "We got a great team. We got a great group of guys. We all get along together. Its going to be really fun."

Haney started on the mound for Post 74.

The William & Mary commit allowed no runs through seven innings.

Post 74 would break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning when Jackson Barrett was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 1-0.

Post 74 led 2-0 after the third inning and would add two more runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh to go up 6-0.

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

