Red Cross of Charlottesville Asking for Help Due to Blood Shortage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

 The Red Cross says it's experiencing a critical blood shortage, and it's asking for more people to roll up their sleeves.

The Red Cross in Charlottesville says donations typically decrease in the summer months because people are on vacation and school is out. Right now, it has less than a five day storage supply of blood.

The Red Cross is urging people to donate if they can.

"The urgency is to get people to go out, donate, if they want to host a drive, call us, we'll talk to them about hosting a blood drive. But every pint of blood has the potential to save three lives so if you think about that in perspective its what an hour of your time can do,” Bill Brent of The Red Cross said.

To schedule an appointment to donate, the Red Cross suggests using the “Blood Donor App” or visiting redcrossblood.org  to find a blood drive near you.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

