Red Cross of Charlottesville Asking for Help Due to Blood Shortage

Red Cross of Charlottesville Asking for Help Due to Blood ShortagePosted: Updated:
Red Cross of Charlottesville Asking for Help Due to Blood ShortageMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story
Enter the Click for Cash Contest!
Enter the Click for Cash Contest!
Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!Full Story
Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.Full Story