Strong Storm Damages Orange County Fairgrounds

People in Orange County are cleaning up the damage from a strong storm that brought pounding rain and swirling winds to the county fair.

The storm rolled through the Orange County Fairgrounds around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, forcing organizers to close the gates earlier than expected.

“I don’t know if it was classified as a tornado but it was that type of wind, it just come through instantly, just rip right through the middle of it, debris, tables flying, trees flying, it was crazy, it was like something you'd see in a movie or something,” Daniel Lohr, the fair's association president, said.

Organizers had already begun cleanup efforts Sunday morning, picking up the pieces of a joyful fair, scattered everywhere. Witnesses describe the storm as violent, vicious, and powerful.

“When it came through the woods it was a full blown high wind storm, sideways rain, it was just tremendous,” Lohr, the fair association’s president, said.

The torrential rains and punishing winds brought this massive tent crashing down, damaging tables and chairs. Luckily, no one was hurt.

There were no serious injuries reported after the storm, but Jonathan Cole was sent to the hospital after being struck with a table that got tossed around by the wind.

“I got hit in the head with a table, I was under a pavilion and I was standing there and it was raining, it was hailing, and here comes a table hits me in the back of the head,” Cole said.

The storm not only inflicted physical pain, but also pain on vendors' wallets.

“We probably lost about a thousand dollars worth of merchandise,” Cynthia Humphreys, a T-shirt vendor, said.

The Orange County Fair operates as a nonprofit. All of the damages will set it back financially as well.

“It’s a huge financial burden on us because we lost almost a whole day, it happened around 5:30, usually one of our biggest events is the demolition derby that we were holding last night. That we had to cancel,” Carol Koontz, fair board member, said.

Fair organizers anticipate that the cleanup will take a few days, but they remain positive and focused on bringing the fair back as good as new again next year.