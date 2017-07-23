Shenandoah Valley Airport Wants New Jet Service After Reported Issues

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is claiming its new commercial jet service is hurting the airport's reputation.

In a letter to the Department of Transportation, the airport is asking to re-open the bidding process to get a new service provider after having issues with the current airline, ViaAir. ViaAir started service to Charlotte, North Carolina last November.

The airport commission says fewer than half of ViaAir's flights have operated as scheduled.

"We have, I think, gone out of our way to give them plenty of time to correct these issues. But it's gotten to the point now where we can no longer say to the public that this is reliable and that's what our responsibility is," Gerald Garber on the commission said.

Garber says he's hopeful the DOT will allow the bidding process.

NBC29 reached out to ViaAir for comment but have not heard back.