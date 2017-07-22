Tom Sox Take Down Turks to Win 4th Straight

The Charlottesville Tom Sox scored at least one run in five of nine innings to take down Harrisonburg 6-1 from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park Saturday night.

It was Charlottesville's fourth straight win.

Infielder Mike Wielansky went 3-of-5 with three RBI, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach.

The Tom Sox improved to 28-10 on the season and have already won the VBL South Division crown.

Charlottesville returns to action Monday when it host Woodstock at 7:00 p.m.