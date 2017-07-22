Quantcast

Tom Sox Take Down Turks to Win 4th Straight

Posted: Updated:
Mike Wielansky Mike Wielansky
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville Tom Sox scored at least one run in five of nine innings to take down Harrisonburg 6-1 from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park Saturday night.

It was Charlottesville's fourth straight win.

Infielder Mike Wielansky went 3-of-5 with three RBI, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach.

The Tom Sox improved to 28-10 on the season and have already won the VBL South Division crown.

Charlottesville returns to action Monday when it host Woodstock at 7:00 p.m.

  • Tom Sox Take Down Turks to Win 4th StraightMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.  If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!

    Full Story

    Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.

    Full Story