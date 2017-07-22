Fire Crews Put Out Fire Behind Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

Fire crews on the scene of a structure fire on East Market Street

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a blaze in a business behind Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the building next to The Haven shelter on East Market Street around 5 p.m., Saturday, July 22.

Crews say when they arrived, the outside of the building was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters on scene were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the interior and surrounding buildings.

Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter says extra crews were brought to the scene because of the extreme heat from both the fire and Saturday’s weather.

"We're rotating a lot of crews today because of the heat, so we're using more resources than we normally would today because of the heat,” Baxter explained.

There are no injuries and the building is salvageable.