Tom Garrett Speaks at Madison County GOP Barbecue

Madison County Republicans are rallying supporters for the upcoming state elections. The GOP hosted its annual barbecue Saturday, where members heard from Republican Fifth District Congressman Tom Garrett.

Garrett talked to members of the Madison County Republican Committee about some current issues in Washington, D.C., including the struggling Republican healthcare bill.

He is concerned about many of his colleagues backing off their campaign promises and brought that message to the Madison County GOP Barbecue Saturday.

“If I were President Trump, I’d be incredibly frustrated,” Garrett explained. “He's got a bunch of people in the House and a bunch of people in the Senate who said that they believed in one thing or another and now he’s having a hard time doing the proverbial cat herding as it relates to getting people to keep their word.”

Trump promised his supporters that he would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a task that has proved too difficult at this point.

“For the most part, the Republicans aren’t doing what they said they wanted to do and the Democrats won’t lift a finger to help,” Garrett said.

Garrett believes there is a fundamental problem with how some of his colleagues are approaching healthcare.

“Everybody’s talking about how many people have coverage, but the real paradigm should be how many people have access to affordable, quality care because coverage doesn't equal care,” Garrett explained.

He says the only way to hold lawmakers accountable for not getting the job done is by getting out and voting.

Bill Harvill, Jr., the chairman of the Madison County Republican Committee, implored his members to do everything they can to get as many people as possible to the polls this November.

“If I’m one and I contact 10 people in Madison and say, ‘Ok are you registered?’ and everybody knows 10 people, ‘Are you registered? Fine, November the 7th is coming up and it’s very important. You need a ride?’ If they’re not registered, offer to take them and pick them up,” Harvill, Jr. explained.

Garrett says he will continue to push for a change to the current healthcare system because the American people "deserve a better product.”