Tom Garrett Speaks at Madison County GOP Barbecue

Tom Garrett Speaks at Madison County GOP BarbecuePosted: Updated:
Tom Garrett Speaks at Madison County GOP BarbecueMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Enter the Click for Cash Contest!
Enter the Click for Cash Contest!
Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!Full Story
Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.Full Story