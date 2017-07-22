Escaped Inmate Back In Custody After Overnight Manhunt

After over 12 hours on the run, an inmate that escaped from a police cruiser Friday night is back in custody.

Police say 26-year-old Matthew Michael Carver, who was handcuffed and shackled, kicked out the rear window of a deputy’s cruiser and jumped out as it was traveling down Route 20 at Scottsville Road and Lyman Hills Drive around 7:20 p.m. Friday, July 21. The Crozet man was being transported from Louisa County to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on a probation violation out of Louisa County.

Albemarle County police worked alongside other law enforcement agencies to canvas the Mill Creek Area for more than 12 hours trying to find Carver. Virginia State Police brought in a helicopter and bloodhound Friday night to assist with the search.

“There were a ton of resources that were allocated for this and we had the Virginia State Police helicopter, we had canines from multiple jurisdictions, and we just cannot thank them enough for coming to our aid,” said Albemarle County Police Spokeswoman Madeline Curott.

Officers found Carver around Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Foxvale Lane and Southern Parkway in the Mill Creek area of Albemarle County.

“I wasn't allowing my boys to go outside alone. We were walking a neighbors dog while she was out of town and so I was definitely going with them and even this morning when I was out walking, I took my phone with me just in case,” said Liz Taylor, who lives off Southern Parkway.

Neighbors who live in the area say living by Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail has its risks, but they've always felt safe.

"When we moved here knowing the jail was close, I always told my boys that we really didn't have to worry because, if anything, there were more law enforcement nearby and if someone did break out of jail they wouldn’t want to stay close,” Taylor said.

“We've had 911 reverse calls about that kind of situation before, but it’s never been a tremendous concern. If it was we would pack up and leave, we have options," said Rhonda Scovil, who lives off Route 20 South on Scottsville Road.

Neighbors say they are grateful police kept them informed, but it’s always important to be aware of your surroundings.

"You really do kind of have to know who your neighbors are and if you see something out of the ordinary - not put yourself at risk, but definitely be alert,” Taylor explained.

When police found Carver they say he was not in his jail jumpsuit.

He was taken to the hospital, complaining of minor injuries.

Carver faces several new charges including unlawful escape with force, fleeing from law enforcement, and destruction of property.