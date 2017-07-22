Quantcast

Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Rehabbed Home to Abound Family

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A family in Albemarle County has a new home Saturday, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The nonprofit dedicated the home on Towne Lane to the Aboud family.

The house was a unique pilot project for Habitat for Humanity because it rehabbed a home that had been foreclosed.

The rehab initiative helps Habitat for Humanity address Albemarle County's objective to "revitalize aging urban neighborhoods.”

“This is Habitat trying to satisfy a strategic objective of the county. So, we are really grateful for the supervisors for having the vision to look proactively toward aging suburban communities and we're here and ready to help,” said Dan Rosensweig of Habitat for Humanity.

Saturday’s dedication celebrates almost 200 hours of hard work put in by volunteers and the Aboud family to purchase the home.

