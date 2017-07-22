Gillespie, Northam Clash in Virginia Gubernatorial Debate

The two major party candidates in Virginia’s closely watched race for governor clashed at their first debate, hosted by the Virginia Bar Association Saturday in Hot Springs.

The candidates discussed a variety of topics including President Donald Trump, health care, immigration and social issues.

Republican Ed Gillespie said that he doesn't always support Trump's policies, but is willing to work with the president on issues important to Virginia, such as military spending.

Democrat Ralph Northam, Virginia’s current lieutenant governor, said Trump is a "dangerous" man. He also said Gillespie has been conspicuously silent in criticizing Trump's policies on health care and immigration.

“My opponent has really stood there and said nothing about things like Trumpcare that would threaten so many Virginians,” said Northam.

“When you hear the lieutenant governor, he calls his campaign the Resistance 2017,” Gillespie explained. “What are you going to do as our governor - call the White House, please put me through to the narcissistic maniac, we've got to get more of our ships and submarines built here in Virginia?

The two also disagreed on other issues.

Northam touted his support of abortion rights and gun control.

Gillespie, former Republican National Committee chairman, said he supports fewer restrictions on businesses, including on energy-related issues like hydraulic fracturing and off-shore drilling.

The two candidates have agreed to two more debates before November’s election.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.