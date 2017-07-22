VDOT: Route 29 Widening, Berkmar Drive Projects Complete

The Virginia Department of Transportation gave final approval on the Berkmar Drive Extension and Route 29 Widening projects Friday.

The approval comes almost three and a half months ahead of schedule and under budget.

Work on both projects began back in March of 2015. They were both slated to be finished by the end of October 2017.

Lane-Corman Joint Venture, the contractor on the projects, will receive a nearly $1.1 million bonus for the early completion.