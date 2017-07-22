Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Augusta CountyPosted: Updated:
A Weyers Cave man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Augusta County.
It happened just before 7:40 p.m. Friday, July 21, in the 4000 block of Rockfish Road near Harriston.
Virginia State Police say 32-year-old Jesus Monroe was riding his Suzuki motorcycle southbound when it ran off the road and crashed into a fence.
Monroe was thrown from the bike and hit a utility pole. He died at the scene.
State police are investigating what caused the crash.
Virginia State Police Press Release:
