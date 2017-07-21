Quantcast

Braves Top Generals 10-5; Tom Sox Win 9-3 at Covington

Garrett Marchard went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI Garrett Marchard went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Rick Spiers went 5-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, as the Tom Sox won 9-3 at Covington on Friday night.

Charlottesville (27-10) will host Harrisonburg Friday night.

Brendan Cutting hit his first home run of the season, as the Staunton Braves defeated Waynesboro 10-5 at John Moxie Stadium.

Cutting went 3-for-5 with three RBI in the game.

Dakota Robbins hit two home runs for the Generals, and Zach Evers also hit a two-run shot.

