ACPD: Manhunt Underway for Escaped Inmate

Police on the scene of the search for an escaped inmate

The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is searching for an inmate they say escaped Friday, July 21, while being transported to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

ACPD is working with other law enforcement agencies to look for Matthew Michael Carver in the Mill Creek Area of the county.

According to authorities, Carver escaped custody while being transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. They say it happened at Scottsville Road and Lyman Hills Drive around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

”I'm not sure how he broke out or what the situation was with that. I just know that several officers were able to get to the scene fairly quickly and so, we are hoping that that definitely pays off and he's able to be caught as soon as possible," said Madeline Curott, ACPD spokeswoman.

Police say Carter was wearing a black and white jumpsuit and may be cleanly shaven with a shaved head.

The Crozet man is a person of interest in multiple burglaries and vehicle thefts. Carver is also a person of interest in a robbery and abduction.

On Sunday, June 18, police say Carver stole a gray Honda CRV from a woman on Blair Plank Road. The woman was not hurt.

After a search and chase in the early hours of Monday, June 19, Carver was arrested and taken into custody in a wooded area off Savannah Court near Crozet.

Carver is charged with nine felonies that include five breaking and enterings, two abductions, and two thefts of automobiles. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of destruction of property.

Police have actived a reverse 911 and are asking anyone in the area of Route 20 to stay inside, lock their doors, and remain vigilant.