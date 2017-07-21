STAB Lax Players Starring on National Stage

In a nationally televised national championship game, St. Anne's-Belfield rising juniors Connor Shellenberger and Michael McGraw teamed up to deliver a goal for their team.

"Connor made a great dodge," says McGraw. "I don't even think he looked at me. He just knew where I was, and threw the cross-crease pass."

Shellenberger says, "I knew where he was. Right as I turned my head I knew where he was going to be. We talk a lot, so it's awesome to have that connection on the field."

Shellenberger and McGraw play for Washington D.C.-based club team MADLAX during the summer, and they beat Edge Lacrosse from Canada 10-9 in the finals of the Naptown National Challenge in Annapolis.

The Class of 2019 MADLAX team already has a half-dozen players with offers to top programs, including Shellenberger, who's committed to UVa.

Shellenberger says, "Living in Charlottesville it's tough to look over there everyday but not be able to step on the field. But it's nice to know that I have two more years to develop, and get as good as I can be to go there, and hopefully make a difference when I am there."

McGraw was behind Division I signees Joe Robertson and Jack Schultz on the STAB depth chart last year, and he's using the summer season to make a name for himself.

"The doors that's it's opened for me has been absolutely unbelievable," says McGraw. "The schools that I've talked to comes from playing MADLAX. Without MADLAX, I wouldn't be where I am."

The players (and their parents) have been putting in the work over the years to get them where they are today.

Shellenberger says, "Luckily now that we're in high school we don't have to go up to practices (in Northern Virginia) anymore, but when we were still playing Youth we had to go up twice a week. About eight hours a week in the car for practices, and going up on weekends for games, so that was pretty tough."

McGraw says, "I've been playing with Connor for probably six or seven years now. We know where each other are. We know how the other one plays, so it's nice to be able to play with him on that team."