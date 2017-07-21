Quantcast

Total Solar Eclipse Expected to Happen in a Month

Edward Murphy, University of Virginia astronomy professor Edward Murphy, University of Virginia astronomy professor
In exactly one month, people in portions of the continental U.S. will experience total darkness, before the sun goes down.

On Monday, August 21, there will be a total solar eclipse, but people in Charlottesville will not get the full effect unless they do a little traveling.

To see a partial eclipse in central Virginia, people will need special glasses that block harmful ultraviolet rays.

“Here in Charlottesville the moon will cover about 86 percent of the sun. You’ll need special solar glasses to see that happening - they'll allow you to safely stare at the sun. The problem is for most people, if you don’t have the glasses, you won’t notice anything unusual going on,” said Edward Murphy, University of Virginia astronomy professor.

The closest places to really see total eclipse will be parts of South Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

