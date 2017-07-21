Total Solar Eclipse Expected to Happen in a Month

In exactly one month, people in portions of the continental U.S. will experience total darkness, before the sun goes down.

On Monday, August 21, there will be a total solar eclipse, but people in Charlottesville will not get the full effect unless they do a little traveling.

To see a partial eclipse in central Virginia, people will need special glasses that block harmful ultraviolet rays.

“Here in Charlottesville the moon will cover about 86 percent of the sun. You’ll need special solar glasses to see that happening - they'll allow you to safely stare at the sun. The problem is for most people, if you don’t have the glasses, you won’t notice anything unusual going on,” said Edward Murphy, University of Virginia astronomy professor.

The closest places to really see total eclipse will be parts of South Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee.