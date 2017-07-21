ACPD: Palmyra Man Charged with Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:



The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 45-year-old Kevin Lee Powell of Palmyra, Virginia with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor and four felony counts of forcible sodomy of a minor.



The felony charges are in connection with a series of incidents, which allegedly occurred between 1994 and 1997 in the 3500 block of Presidents Road in Albemarle County.



Powell is being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.



Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Detective Phil Giles with the ACPD at 434-972-4047.