Fishersville Community Members Participate in Active Shooter Training

A church in Fishersville is being proactive, in the event that an active shooter was to enter its doors.

Church of the Hill spent two days hosting active shooter training.

The course is designed to teach survival strategies for emergency incidents, which seem to be occurring more frequently. It is hosted by a company called ALICE, which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate.

The instructor says mastering the work that goes into these words can save lives in a violent situation.

Police officers, the Staunton sheriff’s department, and business leaders were all present for the class held on July 21.

Pastor Shane Lily says he wants his congregation to be safe.

"If our people are coming in and they're very protected and something like this incident should happen-- that being proactive and thinking through a plan is providing a peace that can manifest through this training,” said Lily.

The two day course also allows students to utilize the information at their workplace.

"Knowledge is power and getting the most information about something will prepare you,” said Megan Robbins, a participant in the ALICE training.

The training is also being taught in school divisions across the state like Alexandria and Blacksburg.

ALICE hopes to bring the course to Charlottesville city schools within the next few years.