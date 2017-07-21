Nathaniel Hise Enters Alford Plea in Involuntary Manslaughter Case

An Augusta County man is going to prison for his part in a crash that killed his father.

Nineteen-year-old Nathaniel Hise entered a Alford plea agreement on July 21 in Augusta circuit court for hit and run and concealing a dead body.

In court the prosecution said that just before midnight on September 17 Hise rolled a Honda Civic on Coleytown Road in Augusta County. The crash killed his father Tommy Hise who had been a passenger in the vehicle.

Hise did not call police to respond. Instead, he called friends who helped him flip the car, remove the plates, and take his father’s body to the hospital.

Hise was charged with involuntary manslaughter following initial reports that he had been drinking.

"We proceeded under the assumption that he was intoxicated and then we received labwork indicating that there was no alcohol present in his system which at that point the involuntary manslaughter case became near impossible to prove, because we had absolutely no evidence of any intoxicant in his system," said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Lorna Port.

Hise was sentenced to one year and five months in prison.

He's currently at Middle River Regional Jail.