Quantcast

Man Accused of Attempted Kidnap will Undergo Competency Evaluation

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A man facing kidnapping charges will have to wait a few more months behind bars before his case is back in court.

David Antonio Munoz-Perez, 46, appeared in Charlottesville juvenile and domestic court on July 21.

In court, a judge ordered Munoz-Perez to undergo a competency evaluation, to see if he is able to understand what is happening and take part in the court process. 

On April 10, staff at Saint Mark’s Lutheran preschool in Charlottesville says Munoz-Perez tried to reach over the playground fence and grab a child.

The preschool staff says they yelled out at him, which scared him away.

Police arrested him at a nearby 7-11 convenience store. 

At this time, there is no set trail date because the judge wants to wait on the results of that psych evaluation.

The case is set for review on January 19, 2018. 

  • Man Accused of Attempted Kidnap will Undergo Competency EvaluationMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.  If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!

    Full Story

    Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.

    Full Story