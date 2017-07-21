Man Accused of Attempted Kidnap will Undergo Competency Evaluation

A man facing kidnapping charges will have to wait a few more months behind bars before his case is back in court.

David Antonio Munoz-Perez, 46, appeared in Charlottesville juvenile and domestic court on July 21.

In court, a judge ordered Munoz-Perez to undergo a competency evaluation, to see if he is able to understand what is happening and take part in the court process.

On April 10, staff at Saint Mark’s Lutheran preschool in Charlottesville says Munoz-Perez tried to reach over the playground fence and grab a child.

The preschool staff says they yelled out at him, which scared him away.

Police arrested him at a nearby 7-11 convenience store.

At this time, there is no set trail date because the judge wants to wait on the results of that psych evaluation.

The case is set for review on January 19, 2018.