ACPD Investigating Early Morning Armed Robbery Along Greenbrier Drive

Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

Around 2:30 Friday morning, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to an armed robbery at a motel in the 300 block of Greenbrier Drive.



Two suspects were involved and a weapon was used to get an undisclosed amount of money.



The motel clerk was struck with an object during the crime and suffered non-life threatening injuries.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.