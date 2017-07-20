Quantcast

Tom Sox Sweep Doubleheader against Purcellville

Tom Sox manager Corey Hunt Tom Sox manager Corey Hunt
Rick Spiers only allowed two hits in five innings in Game Two Rick Spiers only allowed two hits in five innings in Game Two
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Tom Sox came out on top in a battle of first place teams in the Valley Baseball League Thursday night, as Charlottesville won both games of a doubleheader against Purcellville.

The Cannons (22-14) have the best record in the VBL North Division, while the Tom Sox (26-10) have the best record in the entire league.

Charlottesville won Game One 5-3, and they took Game Two 4-0.

Purcellville jumped out on top with a three-run home run by Trevin Esquerra in the top of the 1st inning in Game One, but the Tom Sox pitching staff held them scoreless over the remaining thirteen innings of the doubleheader.

Sean McCracken pitched six innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out five in the opener.

Rick Spiers tossed six scoreless innings for the win in the night cap, as he allowed just two hits while striking out six.

Charlottesville will be back in action at Covington on Friday night.

Staunton had its three-game winning streak snapped, as the Braves lost 7-5 at home against Winchester.

Austin Edens had two hits and scored three runs in the loss for Staunton.

Joe Lytle homered and drove in three runs, as Harrisonburg beat Front Royal 4-3.

The Turks have won six games in a row.

    Reported by Mike Shiers

