Staunton Woman Pleads Guilty to Starting a Fire in her Home

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A Staunton woman will spend a year in jail for starting a fire in her home with her two year old child inside.

Dreama Carroll, 20, pleaded guilty on July 20 in Staunton circuit court to three charges including arson, falsely blaming someone for the fire, and for falsely reporting a rape.

According to commonwealth's attorney Daniel Welsh, Carroll started a fire in her Staunton home.
 
Welsh says Carroll set fire to a laundry basket filled with clothes near an outlet to make the fire appear electrical.

Carroll also faces a child abuse charge that is still pending.

Welsh says Carroll has mental health issues. 

