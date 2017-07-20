Quantcast

Update: Albemarle County Police Confirm Identity of Body Discovered on July 4

Emergency crews on the scene of a homicide in Albemarle County (FILE) Emergency crews on the scene of a homicide in Albemarle County (FILE)
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County police have named the victim from a homicide victim whose body was discovered on July 4. 

Officials say 24-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara was found dead in a creek near the Woolen Mills neighborhood around noon on Independence Day.

The FBI gang task force is involved in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information for police, call crime stoppers at 434-977-4000 or the Albemarle County Police Department.

