ACC Releases Men's Basketball Conference Match-Ups

ACC Media Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the 18 conference matchups for each of its 15 men’s basketball teams for the 2017-18 season.
The matchups released today designate the 18-game home and away opponents for the upcoming season. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.
The 2018 ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 6-10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
In June, the matchups and dates for the 19th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge were announced. This year’s Challenge is to be played over a four-day span, November 27-30. The ACC won nine of the 14 games in last year’s competition and now owns an 11-5 advantage in the nation’s premier challenge event.
ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the Challenge. All games will also be available via the ESPN app. The pairings and dates for the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge can be accessed on the following link: http://theacc.co/mbb17b1gacc0626
Last April, North Carolina claimed the 17th NCAA championship by a current ACC member school – and the eighth in the last 17 years. The ACC is the only league to have placed at least one team in the Final Four each of the last three years, and its 47 collective NCAA Tournament wins over that time span are 19 more than any other conference.
Led by Duke’s Jayson Tatum, the third overall selection by the Boston Celtics, the Atlantic Coast Conference set a record with 10 first round selections in the 2017 NBA Draft. Overall, the ACC tied with the Pac-12 with 14 total selections, followed by the Big 12 (6), Big Ten (4), SEC (4), American Athletic (3), Big East (3), West Coast (2) and the Horizon (1).
The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2017-18 season are listed below:
Boston College
Home/Road: Syracuse, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami
Home: Georgia Tech, Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech
Road: North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Louisville, Pitt
Clemson
Home/Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State
Home: Miami, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame
Road: Wake Forest, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse
Duke
Home/Road: North Carolina , Wake Forest , Virginia Tech, Pitt
Home: Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Notre Dame
Road: Miami, Georgia Tech, Clemson, NC State, Boston College
Florida State
Home/Road: Miami, Clemson, Louisville, Boston College
Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse
Road: Duke, Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame
Georgia Tech
Home/Road: Clemson, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Virginia
Home: Miami, Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse
Road: Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Pitt, Boston College
Louisville
Home/Road: Pitt, Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech
Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Syracuse
Road: Miami, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame
Miami
Home/Road: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College
Home: Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse
Road: Georgia Tech, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame
North Carolina
Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Clemson , Notre Dame
Home: Miami, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Pitt, Boston College
Road: Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse
NC State
Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson, Notre Dame
Home: Florida State, Miami, Duke, Louisville, Boston College
Road: Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse
Notre Dame
Home/Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State
Home: Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pitt
Road: Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Syracuse
Pitt
Home/Road: Louisville, Syracuse, Miami, Duke
Home: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia, Boston College
Road: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame
Syracuse
Home/Road: Boston College, Pitt, Wake Forest, Virginia
Home: Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame
Road: Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville
Virginia
Home/Road: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Syracuse
Home: Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Boston College, Notre Dame
Road: Florida State, Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, Pitt
Virginia Tech
Home/Road: Miami, Virginia, Duke, Louisville
Home: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt
Road: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College, Syracuse, Notre Dame
Wake Forest
Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse
Home: Florida State, Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame
Road: Miami, North Carolina, Louisville, Pitt, Boston College