ACC Releases Men's Basketball Conference Match-Ups

ACC Media Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the 18 conference matchups for each of its 15 men’s basketball teams for the 2017-18 season.

The matchups released today designate the 18-game home and away opponents for the upcoming season. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.

The 2018 ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 6-10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In June, the matchups and dates for the 19th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge were announced. This year’s Challenge is to be played over a four-day span, November 27-30. The ACC won nine of the 14 games in last year’s competition and now owns an 11-5 advantage in the nation’s premier challenge event.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the Challenge. All games will also be available via the ESPN app. The pairings and dates for the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge can be accessed on the following link: http://theacc.co/mbb17b1gacc0626

Last April, North Carolina claimed the 17th NCAA championship by a current ACC member school – and the eighth in the last 17 years. The ACC is the only league to have placed at least one team in the Final Four each of the last three years, and its 47 collective NCAA Tournament wins over that time span are 19 more than any other conference.

Led by Duke’s Jayson Tatum, the third overall selection by the Boston Celtics, the Atlantic Coast Conference set a record with 10 first round selections in the 2017 NBA Draft. Overall, the ACC tied with the Pac-12 with 14 total selections, followed by the Big 12 (6), Big Ten (4), SEC (4), American Athletic (3), Big East (3), West Coast (2) and the Horizon (1).

The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2017-18 season are listed below:

Boston College

Home/Road: Syracuse, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami

Home: Georgia Tech, Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech

Road: North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Louisville, Pitt

Clemson

Home/Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State

Home: Miami, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame

Road: Wake Forest, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse

Duke

Home/Road: North Carolina , Wake Forest , Virginia Tech, Pitt

Home: Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Notre Dame

Road: Miami, Georgia Tech, Clemson, NC State, Boston College

Florida State

Home/Road: Miami, Clemson, Louisville, Boston College

Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse

Road: Duke, Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame

Georgia Tech

Home/Road: Clemson, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Virginia

Home: Miami, Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse

Road: Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Pitt, Boston College

Louisville

Home/Road: Pitt, Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech

Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Syracuse

Road: Miami, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame

Miami

Home/Road: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College

Home: Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse

Road: Georgia Tech, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame

North Carolina

Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Clemson , Notre Dame

Home: Miami, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Pitt, Boston College

Road: Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse

NC State

Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson, Notre Dame

Home: Florida State, Miami, Duke, Louisville, Boston College

Road: Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse

Notre Dame

Home/Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State

Home: Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pitt

Road: Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Syracuse

Pitt

Home/Road: Louisville, Syracuse, Miami, Duke

Home: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia, Boston College

Road: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame

Syracuse

Home/Road: Boston College, Pitt, Wake Forest, Virginia

Home: Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame

Road: Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville

Virginia

Home/Road: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Syracuse

Home: Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Boston College, Notre Dame

Road: Florida State, Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, Pitt

Virginia Tech

Home/Road: Miami, Virginia, Duke, Louisville

Home: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt

Road: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College, Syracuse, Notre Dame

Wake Forest

Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse

Home: Florida State, Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame

Road: Miami, North Carolina, Louisville, Pitt, Boston College