Trial for Bank Robbery Defendant to Begin in August

A Charlottesville bank robbery case is on its way to trial after a final motions hearing on July 20.

A judge denied a motion from the defense to suppress a search warrant in the case against Cole Nordick.

Nordick was arrested back in January 2016 after a long standoff with police. He is charged with armed bank robbery.

A judge denied a motion from the defense to suppress evidence in the case on July 12.

Nordick is charged with armed bank robbery and was arrested after an hours long standoff with police in January 2016.

The trial is set to begin on August 14th.