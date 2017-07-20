Quantcast

Trial for Bank Robbery Defendant to Begin in August

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville bank robbery case is on its way to trial after a final motions hearing on July 20.

A judge denied a motion from the defense to suppress a search warrant in the case against Cole Nordick. 

Nordick was arrested back in January 2016 after a long standoff with police. He is charged with armed bank robbery.  

A judge denied a motion from the defense to suppress evidence in the case on July 12.        

The trial is set to begin on August 14th.

