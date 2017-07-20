Quantcast

PACC Discusses Plans to Make Rio Road More Transit-Friendly and Reduce Traffic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Public transit possibilities dominated a meeting between Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia. 

The Planning and Coordination Council (PACC) held a meeting at Zehmer Hall on July 20. 

PACC is made up of members from all three organizations. 

The group talked about phase two of a plan to design nodes, or areas.

The main concept is for the Rio Road / Route 29 area, but could be expanded to the Hydraulic Road area as well as Ivy Road near Emmet Street. 

The plan uses form-based code to make future development more transit-friendly and reduce the number of cars on the road.

