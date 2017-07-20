ACPD Partners with U.S. Army to Provide Employment for Veterans

The Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) is teaming up with the U.S. Army to offer veterans more job opportunities.

The department signed a partnership effort to help active duty soldiers enter the workforce on July 20.

The aim of this initiative is to help soldiers re-acclimate to civilian life.

Police say the project is a two way street because they are looking for officers who exhibit similar skills, making Army veterans very qualified candidates.

“We are looking for those type of members that are coming out of the military with the mindset of service to community and they have a job skill set that we're actively seeking,” said Lt. Todd Hopwood with the ACPD.

The police department expects the partnership to allow veterans and active duty soldiers to fill positions in research, direct law enforcement, and many more.