Lockn' Festival will have New Medical Emergency Services Team This Year

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Lockn' music festival is coming back to Nelson County in August, but the venue is going to be different than in years past. 

Additionally, organizers have explained that the emergency medical services provider will also change and this has caused some tension.

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue has provided medical services at the past four Lockn’ festivals. 

When Lockn’ co-owner Dave Frey asked for a new proposal for this year, they sent in the same bid as last year, without considering the changes to the Festival. 

This bothered Frey because the festival will not be the same.

The venue has changed from oak ridge farm to infinity downs farm and the crowd size is expected to be about half of what it was in years past.

“The initial bid that they put in didn’t reflect the needs of the show or the venue or the amount of people we're projecting are coming this year, and they were really slow to change that and react to that and it was very begrudging,” said Frey. 

Wintergreen fire chief Curtis Sheets took to Facebook to express frustrations about UVA Health System potentially being the winner of the bid saying,

"You have faithfully provided the product without fail for four years, it seems to me as if the contract should be secure. If Lockn’ ever recommits to hiring local contractors for services which can be provided locally then perhaps we can serve again."

Frey notes that Nelson County Sheriff’s office and Lovingston Fire Department will provide emergency services, but could not confirm whether UVA has won the bid.

NBC29 reached out to UVA, who confirmed it submitted a bid, but has not yet heard from Lockn’ whether they won.

We have also reached out to Wintergreen’s chief and have not heard back. 

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

