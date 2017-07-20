Virginia Democratic Leaders Stop in Charlottesville for 'Trump Gillespie Tour'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Virginia Democratic leaders are traveling the state to talk about GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie's relationship with the Trump administration.
The Democratic Party of Virginia has begun a "Trump Gillespie 2017 Tour," which focuses on concerns they have with the Republican Party's candidate.
A press conference at Charlottesville City Hall Thursday, July 20, discussed what the Democrats call "threats" to the commonwealth’s economy, health care, and working families. They are also using the tour to support the party’s candidate for governor, Ralph Northam.
"We are the capital of the resistance against stupid, cruel ideas that would hurt people here," said Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer.
“Veterans need care and our taxes need to be overhauled and healed and reformed,” said former Mayor Dr. Alvin Edwards.
Signer called out Gillespie, challenging him to tackle the Republican’s proposed health care bill, which has proven unpopular for both parties.
"We need leaders. We need independence and conscious, and we don't need rubber stampers for really bad, really cruel ideas," said the mayor.
"Virginia would lose gap funding, Virginia would lose $1.2 billion over the course of few years with Medicaid funding. That's inevitably going to take the bottom out of our, for behavioral health for low income individuals," said 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds.
The politicians are also calling on Gillespie to openly say he does not agree with President Trump's policies.
"So far, the crickets are chirping and so we assume that he supports that plan," said Deeds.
Gillespie's campaign responded with the following statement:
“It’s remarkable that Ralph Northam and Virginia Democrats are attacking Ed for saying he will work with the Trump Administration to keep Norfolk the largest naval base in the world, dredge the channel in our port, and build more ships and subs in Newport News. It’s clear that Ed wants to lead Virginia, and Ralph Northam wants to lead the resistance.”
