Toy Stores to Carry Gift Cards For Virginia College Savings

Toy Stores to Carry Gift Cards For Virginia College SavingsPosted: Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - If you don't want to give diapers as a gift to that newly expectant mother, you now have another option in Virginia.
Gift cards that can be added to a Virginia529 college savings account are now available at Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores across Virginia.
The gift cards are available in amounts ranging from $25 to $500 through a partnership with Virginia529 and giftofcollege.com.
The Virginia529 college savings program is the largest of its kind in the United States, with more than $60 billion in assets in 2.5 million separate accounts.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Toy Stores to Carry Gift Cards For Virginia College SavingsMore>>
Enter the Click for Cash Contest!
Enter the Click for Cash Contest!
Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!Full Story
Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.Full Story