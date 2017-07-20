Toy Stores to Carry Gift Cards For Virginia College Savings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - If you don't want to give diapers as a gift to that newly expectant mother, you now have another option in Virginia.

Gift cards that can be added to a Virginia529 college savings account are now available at Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores across Virginia.

The gift cards are available in amounts ranging from $25 to $500 through a partnership with Virginia529 and giftofcollege.com.

The Virginia529 college savings program is the largest of its kind in the United States, with more than $60 billion in assets in 2.5 million separate accounts.

