Paramount Theater Named Outstanding Historic Theatre for 2017

Charlottesville, VA - July 20, 2017: The historic Paramount Theater of Charlottesville, Virginia was named the 2017 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.



"We could not be more honored to receive this very distinguished award from The League of Historic American Theatres. Our pride for our Theater being recognized with this honor shines through every seat in the auditorium, every smile on a patron's face, and every glimmer of excitement in a child's eye when they see an event on stage. None of this would be possible without the foresight of those who saved and restored our beautiful Theater. To be recognized nationally as The Outstanding Historic Theatre for 2017 by such a prestigious organization, is an honor we share with our community and we plan to celebrate this honor with you all this season!" Chris Eure, Executive Director



Founded in 1976 by 42 theaters across the country,which has grown to more than 350 historic theaters with more than 1,000 individual members, the League of Historic American Theaters (LHAT) is a non-profit organization with the mission to champion the preservation, restoration, and operation of historic theaters across North America for the benefit of their communities and future generations.



The Outstanding Historic Theatre Award recognizes a theater that demonstrates excellence through its community impact, quality of program and services, and quality of the restoration or rehabilitation of its historic structure. Former winners of this prestigious award include the distinguished Fabulous Fox in Atlanta, the New York City Center, the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey, and Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio to name a few. CLICK HERE to view a full list of Outstanding Historic Theatre Award winners.



The award was presented to the Executive Director of The Paramount Theater, Chris Eure, at the League's 41st Annual Conference which took place in Los Angeles, California, July 16 - 19. The honor of the award received carries significant respect and excitement from colleagues in the arts world.



For more information about The Paramount Theater, please visit the Theater's website at: www.theparamount.net.