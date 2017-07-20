Charlottesville Man Admits to Defrauding Widow, Must Pay Over $3M

A Charlottesville-area businessman has admitted to defrauding a long-time friend's widow.

Victor M. Dandridge III pleaded guilty to two counts of wire, and one count of bank fraud in federal court Wednesday, July 19.

According to court documents, the widow agreed in January of 2006 to let Dandridge handle her finances and settle the estate. Her husband had died suddenly on December 31, 2005, leaving her with two children.

The widow became suspicious of how Dandridge was handling her investments in 2015 after she received a statement from her IRA, and soon learned that most of her money was gone.

Dandridge admits to mismanaging the multi-million dollar estate left to the woman, and owes her $3,193,793.71 in restitution. He will also have to pay Blue Ridge Bank $303,289.27 and Virginia Omicron Chapter House Association $118,527.19.

According to authorities, one count of wire fraud can carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of $250,000. The penalties for bank fraud include up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

Dandridge is scheduled to be sentenced on October 20.