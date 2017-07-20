Tom Tom Announces Lineup for Sixth Annual Tomtoberfest

07/20/2017 Release from Tom Tom Founders Festival:



Charlottesville, VA July 20, 2017) — Tom Tom Founders Festival has announced the music lineup for the sixth annual Tomtoberfest, a massive fall block party celebrating local founders, which will take place Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, in downtown Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park.



The series of free concerts will span two days and feature reggae, indie rock, R&B, pop, funk, soul, and bluegrass acts.



2017 TOMTOBERFEST LINEUP:

The Movement - reggae band from Columbia, SC/Philadelphia, PA

New Kingston - reggae band from Brooklyn, NY

Ona - indie rock band from Huntington, WV

South Hill Banks - progressive bluegrass band from Richmond, VA

The Big Takeover - Jamaican/Motown band from Hudson Valley, NY

AZTEC SUN - funk/soul band from Washington, D.C.

Virginia Man - indie rock band from Fredericksburg, VA

Footwerk - indie pop/R&B band from Washington D.C.

FeelFree - reggae band from Washington, D.C.

Read the full bios for each band and see the schedule at www.tomtomfest.com/tomtoberfest.



“The free concerts are at the heart of Tomtoberfest, and we’re excited to have such a fun lineup this year” said Paul Beyer, founder and director of Tom Tom. “We want people to come out to enjoy this free community event with amazing music, food and beer and celebrate all the projects and people that are shaping Charlottesville’s future.”



In addition to free concerts Tomtoberfest will feature local food trucks, an outdoor beer garden, a large regional arts and crafts fair, a tech mixer with dozens of regional creative and innovative companies, and an award ceremony to announce and honor the recipients of the fourth annual Founding Cville Awards.

Event details at www.tomtomfest.com/tomtoberfest.