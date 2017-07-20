Quantcast

Gov. McAuliffe Invites Sen. McConnell to Health Clinic for Poor

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is extending an invitation to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to visit a free health clinic for the state's poor later this week.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, said the Republican majority leader could hear firsthand stories from people who struggle to obtain adequate health care.

The governor has been critical of Republican efforts to repeal the "Obamacare" health law. McAuliffe's invite is his latest effort to draw attention to the issue.

McConnell has said he expects the Senate to begin debate on repealing the health law next week.

The Remote Area Medical's annual clinic in Southwest Virginia routinely draws hundreds of people seeking free medical and dental care.

