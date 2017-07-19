Post 74 Rallies to Win 18-8 against Staunton Post 13

The Albemarle Post 74 American Legion baseball team rallied from a 7-0 deficit to beat Staunton Post 13 18-8 in seven innings in the second round of the District 12 tournament on Wednesday night at Albemarle High School.

Trailing 8-3 in the 4th inning, Albemarle scored seven times to take its first lead of the game.

Jacob Haney hit a three-run home run to put Post 74 in front, and Michael Spence followed with a solo shot.

Post 74 will play in the championship round of the double elimination tournament on Friday at King George.