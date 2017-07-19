Quantcast

Love’s Travel Stop Coming to Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Construction on the Love's Travel Stop in Greenville Construction on the Love's Travel Stop in Greenville
hn Wilkinson with Augusta County Community Development hn Wilkinson with Augusta County Community Development
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A truck stop in Augusta County will soon be getting some competition.

Love's Travel Stop is coming to Greenville, right next to the Pilot off Route 11. The Love’s will have a Chester's Chicken and a McDonald's. 

There will be pumps out front for motorists while tractor trailers fill up in the back.

The Love’s will also have a tire center on site and a new entrance into the facility.

“It will serve both Love's and Pilot and the additional lots - business that will develop back in that business park. So, most of the residents were happy that they'd be getting a second entrance into the facility, hopefully to keep the backup away from Route 11,” said John Wilkinson with Augusta County Community Development. 

Crews started work on the Love’s earlier this month.

The Love’s Travel Stop is expected to open in the spring of 2018.

  • Love’s Travel Stop Coming to GreenvilleMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

  • Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.  If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!

    Full Story

    Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.

    Full Story