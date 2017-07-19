Love’s Travel Stop Coming to Greenville

A truck stop in Augusta County will soon be getting some competition.

Love's Travel Stop is coming to Greenville, right next to the Pilot off Route 11. The Love’s will have a Chester's Chicken and a McDonald's.

There will be pumps out front for motorists while tractor trailers fill up in the back.

The Love’s will also have a tire center on site and a new entrance into the facility.

“It will serve both Love's and Pilot and the additional lots - business that will develop back in that business park. So, most of the residents were happy that they'd be getting a second entrance into the facility, hopefully to keep the backup away from Route 11,” said John Wilkinson with Augusta County Community Development.

Crews started work on the Love’s earlier this month.

The Love’s Travel Stop is expected to open in the spring of 2018.