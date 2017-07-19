Public Comment Open for Two Proposed Pipelines

Local and Vocal held a meeting to talk about the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines

The public comment period is open for a pair of pipelines trying to get a clean water certification.

Local and Vocal in Staunton hosted a meeting Wednesday night at the Staunton Public Library to talk about the threat the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline and Mountain Valley Pipeline pose to water.

In addition to a certificate from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the pipelines must also have clean water certification from the Department of Environmental Quality.

Lara Mack of Appalachian Voices says both pipelines cross 3,000 water bodies primarily through the Appalachian Mountain Region.

“The Appalachian Mountain Region holds the headwaters for all of our major river systems that provide all of our water. So when you're talking about crossing 3,000, that's significant and that has significant ramifications for all of us that rely on water,” Mack explained.

The Department of Environmental Quality public comment period ends August 22. For information on how to comment or to find out when public hearings for both pipelines are, click here.

