UVa's Blanding and Kiser on Preseason All-ACC Football Team

Kiser and Blanding were each named to the All-ACC Preseason Team

Virginia senior linebacker Micah Kiser and senior safety Quin Blanding have been named to the Preseason All-ACC Football Team, as voted on by the media members at the Football Kickoff in Charlotte last week.

The voting for the team was released on Wednesday.

Kiser was the top vote-getter at the linebacker position.

This is his first appearance on the All-ACC preseason team, despite leading the league in tackles in each of the last two seasons.

Kiser averaged 11.2 tackles per game last year.

Quin Blanding has finished second in the ACC behind Kiser in that category the last two years.

The safety has started every game of his college career at Virginia, and this is his third Preseason All-ACC nomination.

Blanding has 358 tackles in his career, which is the most in program history by a defensive back.

2017 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

Offense

WR – Deon Cain, Jr., Clemson

WR – Ahmmon Richards, So., Miami

WR – Cam Phillips, Sr., Virginia Tech

TE – Cam Serigne, Sr.-r, Wake Forest

AP – Jaylen Samuels, Sr., NC State

OT – Mitch Hyatt, Jr., Clemson

OT – Brian O’Neill, Jr.-r, Pitt

OG – Tyrone Crowder, Sr.-r, Clemson

OG – Wyatt Teller, Sr.-r, Virginia Tech

C – Alec Eberle, Jr.-r, Florida State

QB – Lamar Jackson, Jr., Louisville

RB – Mark Walton, Jr., Miami

RB – Dedrick Mills, So., Georgia Tech

Defense

DE – Harold Landry, Sr., Boston College

DE – Bradley Chubb, Sr., NC State

DT – Dexter Lawrence, So., Clemson

DT – Christian Wilkins, Jr., Clemson

LB – Micah Kiser, Sr.-r, Virginia

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, So., Miami

LB – Tremaine Edmunds, Jr., Virginia Tech

CB – Tarvarus McFadden, Jr., Florida State

CB – Jaire Alexander, Jr., Louisville

S – Derwin James, So.-r, Florida State

S – Quin Blanding, Sr., Virginia

Special Teams

PK – Michael Badgley, Jr., Miami

P – A.J. Cole III, Jr., NC State

SP – Quadree Henderson, Jr., Pitt

2017 All-ACC Preseason Team Voting

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson, Louisville 132; Deondre Francois, Florida State 29; Eric Dungey, Syracuse 3; Daniel Jones, Duke 2; Ryan Finley, NC State 1.

Running Back

Mark Walton Miami, 127; Dedrick Mills, Georgia Tech 75; Jacques Patrick, Florida State 38; Travon McMillian, Virginia Tech 24; Nyheim Hines, NC State 19; Jeremy Smith, Louisville 16; Shaun Wilson, Duke 16; Jon Hilliman, Boston College 10; Clinton Lynch, Georgia Tech 4; Dontae Strickland, Syracuse 2; Qua Searcy, Georgia Tech 2; George Aston, Pitt 1.

Wide Receiver

Deon Cain, Clemson 103; Ahmmon Richards, Miami 77; Cam Phillips, Virginia Tech 68; Hunter Renfrow, Clemson 44; Jaylen Smith, Louisville 44; Nyqwan Murray, Florida State 33; Ervin Philips, Syracuse 24; Jester Weah, Pitt 22; Auden Tate, Florida State 22; T.J. Rahming, Duke 13; Austin Proehl, North Carolina 12; Ricky Jeune, Georgia Tech 10; Steve Ishmael, Syracuse 9; Kelvin Harmon, NC State 7; Doni Dowling, Virginia 4; Stephen Louis, NC State 3; Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia 3; Thomas Jackson, North Carolina 2; Jeff Smith, Boston College 1.

Tight End

Cam Serigne, Wake Forest 96; Chris Herndon IV, Miami 29; Ryan Izzo, Florida State 23; Brandon Fritts, North Carolina 6; Daniel Helm, Duke 5; Tommy Sweeney, Boston College 4; Carl Tucker, North Carolina 4.

All-Purpose

Jaylen Samuels, NC State 124; Quadree Henderson, Pitt 43.

Offensive Tackle

Mitch Hyatt, Clemson 123; Brian O'Neill, Pitt 83; Bentley Spain, North Carolina 32; Rick Leonard, Florida State 20; Geron Christian, Louisville 14; Brock Ruble, Florida State 13; Tyler Jones, NC State 9; Evan Lisle, Duke 8; Sean Pollard, Clemson 8; Ryan Anderson, Wake Forest 6; Andrew Marshall, Georgia Tech 6; Yosuah Nijman, Virginia Tech 5; Justin Herron, Wake Forest 4; Jahaziel Lee, Georgia Tech 2; Lukayus McNeil, Louisville 1.

Offensive Guard

Tyrone Crowder, Clemson 123; Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech 52; Tony Adams, NC State 50; KC McDermott, Miami 22; Landon Dickerson, Florida State 22; Parker Braun, Georgia Tech 16; Alex Officer, Pitt 13; R.J. Prince, North Carolina 7; Phil Haynes, Wake Forest 7; Taylor Hearn, Clemson 6; Will Bryan, Georgia Tech 5; Alex Bookser, Pitt 5; Tommy Hatton, North Carolina 4; Chris Lindstrom, Boston College 2.

Center

Alec Eberle, Florida State 54; Jon Baker, Boston College 51; Austin Davis, Duke 32; Eric Gallo, Virginia Tech 21; Cam Dillard, North Carolina 9.

Defensive End

Harold Landry, Boston College 111; Bradley Chubb, NC State 101; Josh Sweat, Florida State 31; Clelin Ferrell, Clemson 27; Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest 13; Brian Burns, Florida State 11; Kentavius Street, NC State 8; KeShun Freeman, Georgia Tech 6; Vinny Mihota, Virginia Tech 6; Chad Thomas, Miami 6; Joe Jackson, Miami 5; Andrew Brown, Virginia 4; Malik Carney, North Carolina 4; Antonio Simmons, Georgia Tech 1.

Defensive Tackle

Christian Wilkins, Clemson 105; Dexter Lawrence, Clemson 105; Derrick Nnadi, Florida State 54; Demarcus Christmas, Florida State 12; R.J. McIntosh, Miami 11; Tim Settle, Virginia Tech 10; Drew Bailey, Louisville 9; Kendrick Norton, Miami 9; B.J. Hill, NC State 8; Mike Ramsay, Duke 5; Ricky Walker, Virginia Tech 3; Aaron Crawford, North Carolina 2; Chris Slayton, Syracuse 1.

Linebacker

Micah Kiser, Virginia 89; Shaquille Quarterman, Miami 78; Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech 60; Zaire Franklin, Syracuse 33; Kendall Joseph, Clemson 29; Andrew Motuapuaka, Virginia Tech 24; Jacob Pugh, Florida State 22; Matthew Thomas, Florida State 20; Ben Humphreys, Duke 19; Stacy Thomas, Louisville 17; Ro'Derrick Hoskins, Florida State 16; Connor Strachan, Boston College 14; Dorian O'Daniel, Clemson 13; James Hearns, Louisville 12; Joe Giles-Harris, Duke 10; Airius Moore, NC State 9; Andre Smith, North Carolina 9; Mook Reynolds, Virginia Tech 5; Jaboree Williams, Wake Forest 4; Zach McCloud, Miami 4; Michael Pinckney, Miami 4; Parris Bennett, Syracuse 2; Trevon Young, Louisville 2; Jordan Mack, Virginia 2; Brant Mitchell, Georgia Tech 2; Cole Holcomb. North Carolina 1; Ty Schwab, Boston College 1.

Cornerback

Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State 117; Jaire Alexander, Louisville 104; M.J. Stewart, North Carolina 27; Ryan Carter, Clemson 19; Greg Stroman, Virginia Tech 18; Adonis Alexander, Virginia Tech 13; Bryon Fields Jr., Duke 12; Tim Harris, Virginia 5; Lance Austin, Georgia Tech 5; Avonte Maddox, Pitt 4; Bryce Hall, Virginia 4; Mike Stevens, NC State 4; Kamrin Moore, Boston College 2.

Safety

Derwin James, Florida State 126; Quin Blanding, Virginia 88; Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech 19; Jordan Whitehead, Pitt 17; Jessie Bates III, Wake Forest 15; Van Smith, Clemson 11; Nate Andrews, Florida State 8; Chucky Williams, Louisville 8; Trey Marshall, Florida State 7; Donnie Myles, North Carolina 6; Jaquan Johnson, Miami 4; Shawn Boone, NC State 4; Alonzo Saxton II, Duke 4; Lawrence Austin, Georgia Tech 4; Juan Thornhill, Virginia 3; Corey Griffin, Georgia Tech 3; Myles Dorn, North Carolina 2; Antwan Cordy, Syracuse 2; Jeremy McDuffie, Duke 2; A.J. Gray, Georgia Tech 1.

Placekicker

Michael Badgley, Miami 52; Ricky Aguayo, Florida State 34; Joey Slye, Virginia Tech 31; Greg Huegel, Clemson 29; Mike Weaver, Wake Forest 17; Blanton Creque, Louisville 4.

Punter

A.J. Cole III, NC State 33; Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse 31; Tommy Sheldon, North Carolina 25; Mason King, Louisville 22; Dom Maggio, Wake Forest 18; Ryan Winslow, Pitt 16; Logan Tyler, Florida State 13; Austin Parker, Duke 9.

Specialist

Quadree Henderson, Pitt 98; Nyheim Hines, NC State 29; Shaun Wilson, Duke 14; Braxton Berrios, Miami 13; Sean Riley, Syracuse 5; Joe Reed, Virginia 4; J.J. Green, Georgia Tech 3; Michael Walker, Boston College 1.