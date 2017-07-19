Hokies Place Five on Preseason All-ACC Football Team

Cam Phillips was named MVP of the Belk Bowl

Tremaine Edmunds had 18.5 tackles for a loss last season

The Virginia Tech football team has three players on the All-ACC Preseason Team.

Junior Tremaine Edmunds was the third-leading vote-getter at the linebacker position.

Edmunds had 106-tackles for the Hokies last season, including 18.5 tackles for a loss, and was voted second-team All-ACC

Senior wide receiver Cam Phillips is Tech's top-returning offensive player.

Phillips had 76 receptions last season, and finished 17 yards shy of one-thousand yards receiving.

He also scored five touchdowns.

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller is also on the Preseason team.

The 6-foot-5 senior from Bealeton started twelve of the Hokies 14-games last season, and was named Honorable-Mention All-ACC.

Teller was the second-leading vote-getter at his position.