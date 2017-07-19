Kurt Benkert Leads Inexperienced UVa Quarterbacks

Lindell Stone will not redshirt his freshman season at Virginia

Virginia senior quarterback Kurt Benkert has been named to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The Unitas Award is presented every year to senior or fourth-year junior QB who best combines athletic success with character and integrity.

Benkert threw for 21 touchdowns and 2,552 yards in his first season with the 'Hoos last year.

The 2,552 yards is the sixth-highest single-season total in program history.

Benkert set the UVa single-game record for passing yards with 421 against Central Michigan, and started ten of the Cavaliers' 12 games.

Kurt Benkert is the only quarterback on the Wahoos' roster who has thrown a pass in a college football game.

That means it's pretty likely Virginia will have the same quarterback start the season opener in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2012, and just the second time since 2005.

The Cavaliers were hoping to have Missouri graduate transfer Marvin Zanders on the roster, but he was denied by UVa admissions, and instead enrolled at Vanderbilt.

With redshirt freshman De'Vante Cross playing both quarterback and wide receiver, true freshman Lindell Stone will be #2 on the depth chart for UVa.

Stone passed for 38 touchdowns and over 33-hundred yards as a senior at Woodberry Forest, before enrolling early at Virginia.

UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "Part of him arriving one semester early was to learn as much as he can, be with Kurt as much as he can. As you know, we have limited access to the players during the summer. And it was actually prompted by Lindell, not by us. That was exciting, for a young guy to already see, 'Wait, this means that I need to be ready.'"