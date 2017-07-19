Charlottesville Office of Human Rights Hosting 'Dialogue on Race' Talk

The Charlottesville Office of Human Rights is set to host another segment in its ongoing initiative called, ‘Dialogue on Race.’

The city started the Dialogue in 2009 and new sessions began earlier this year.

The goal for the continuation meeting for July 19 is to talk about current race issues and ways to solve them.

The Office of Human Rights says people want to get involved and make sense of things happening in Charlottesville lately.

"The purpose is to come, have dialogue about racial issues, race related issues, and then talk about what are the priories in addressing those issues that we need to create action around,” said Charlene Green, manager of Office of Human Rights

Charlottesville community members have come together for conversations like these and have started organizations like the City of Promise education group, the Chamber Diversity Business Council, and the Human Rights Commission.