Charlottesville Delegate Composes Letter to Congress Addressing Amtrak Funding

Dozens of Virginia lawmakers are demanding that Congress keep funding in the federal budget for Amtrak service throughout the commonwealth.

A Charlottesville delegate is leading the charge against proposed cuts.

Fifty-two lawmakers, both republicans and democrats, signed on to a letter to Virginia’s members of Congress.

President Trump's proposed budget would wipe out funding for two long-distance Amtrak routes that run through Charlottesville.

The Cardinal Route from New York to Chicago through Charlottesville is one of the long-distance trains in jeopardy of being cut.

Charlottesville delegate David Toscano rallied bi-partisan support for his letter to Virginia’s congressional delegation. The letter puts pressure on them to restore funding for Amtrak service.

Charlottesville's station has seen the biggest growth in number of passengers since 2014 than any station in Virginia, according to the National Association of Railroad Passengers.

Delegate Toscano doesn't want to see that progress derailed.

“There are a lot of small local communities up and down these long haul corridors that rely on passenger rail to get people to and from places in this country at a very minimal cost per mile traveled,” Toscano said.

NBC29 spoke with a group traveling back home from Charlottesville tonight on Amtrak's Cardinal Route. They rode the rails from rural Kentucky to New York City, and back.

They worry the proposed cuts to Amtrak could bring an end to their family tradition.

NBC29 reached out to fifth district representative Tom Garrett’s office for comment on Amtrak funding and this letter from Virginia’s lawmakers and have not heard back.