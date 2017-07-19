Charlottesville Neighborhood Upset by Supposed Sporadic Mail Service

Mail waiting to be picked up at a house in Johnson Village

A Charlottesville neighborhood is frustrated by mail delivery that sometimes doesn’t appear for days.

Letters and bills hang from mailboxes, waiting to be picked up by U.S. Postal Service carriers in Johnson Village.

The neighborhood association president tells NBC29 that mail delivery is sporadic, depending on the day and which street people live on.

Some people say they've gone several days without service.

NBC29 has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service which released a statement via email. The statement says, in part, that the a carrier will be assigned to the Johnson Village neighborhood starting Thursday to improve consistency.