Charlottesville Neighborhood Upset by Supposed Sporadic Mail Service

Johnson Village in Charlottesville Johnson Village in Charlottesville
Mail waiting to be picked up at a house in Johnson Village Mail waiting to be picked up at a house in Johnson Village
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville neighborhood is frustrated by mail delivery that sometimes doesn’t appear for days. 

Letters and bills hang from mailboxes, waiting to be picked up by U.S. Postal Service carriers in Johnson Village.

The neighborhood association president tells NBC29 that mail delivery is sporadic, depending on the day and which street people live on.

Some people say they've gone several days without service.

NBC29 has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service which released a statement via email. The statement says, in part, that the a carrier will be assigned to the Johnson Village neighborhood starting Thursday to improve consistency.

U.S. Postal Service Statement:

We take customer complaints seriously and will look into issues of timeliness.

We recognize that consistency is paramount with our customers.  The route serving Johnson Village neighborhood was covered by more than one carrier, which at times has resulted in inconsistent delivery times. Beginning Thursday, one carrier will be assigned to deliver for the neighborhood to restore a measure of regularity in daily service.

Customers with questions about mail deliveries can contact us at our USPS helpline, 800-275-8777, when there is a possible issue so postal officials can identify the source and resolve the matter as soon as possible. 

