Report: Democratic Candidates for City Council Each Raised Over $22K

The two Democrats running against a field of independent candidates for seats on Charlottesville City Council are currently winning the fundraising game.

Campaign finance filings for June show Heather Hill and Amy Laufer have both raised a total of more than $22,000, and they are spending those donations:

Hill: $23,957.79 total, $22,699.35 spent.

Laufer: $22,951.15 total, $20,056.23 spent.

Financial information on the independent candidates:

Nikuyah Walker: $4,188.11 total, $1,879.02 spent.

Paul Long: $450 total, $287.80 spent.

Cassie Clawson: $100 total as of the last statement, no new donations for June, $5 spent.

Kenneth Jackson: No updated report filed for June, though previous filing shows $225 total and $17.09 spent.

John Edwards: Filed exemption from campaign finance reports, promising not to raise more than $1,000, and will only file after the election.

Currently, there are no Republican Party candidates running for Charlottesville City Council.

Candidates still have more than three months to raise funds for their campaigns. Information on their online filing can be found at http://cfreports.sbe.virginia.gov/.

People living in Charlottesville will elect two new councilors on November 8.