Quantcast

Report: Democratic Candidates for City Council Each Raised Over $22K

Posted: Updated:
Heather Hill (FILE IMAGE) Heather Hill (FILE IMAGE)
Amy Laufer (FILE IMAGE) Amy Laufer (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The two Democrats running against a field of independent candidates for seats on Charlottesville City Council are currently winning the fundraising game.

Campaign finance filings for June show Heather Hill and Amy Laufer have both raised a total of more than $22,000, and they are spending those donations:

  • Hill: $23,957.79 total, $22,699.35 spent.
  • Laufer: $22,951.15 total, $20,056.23 spent.

Financial information on the independent candidates:

  • Nikuyah Walker: $4,188.11 total, $1,879.02 spent.
  • Paul Long: $450 total, $287.80 spent.
  • Cassie Clawson: $100 total as of the last statement, no new donations for June, $5 spent.
  • Kenneth Jackson: No updated report filed for June, though previous filing shows $225 total and $17.09 spent.
  • John Edwards: Filed exemption from campaign finance reports, promising not to raise more than $1,000, and will only file after the election.

Currently, there are no Republican Party candidates running for Charlottesville City Council.

Candidates still have more than three months to raise funds for their campaigns. Information on their online filing can be found at http://cfreports.sbe.virginia.gov/.

People living in Charlottesville will elect two new councilors on November 8.

  • Report: Democratic Candidates for City Council Each Raised Over $22KMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.  If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!

    Full Story

    Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.

    Full Story