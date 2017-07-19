Louisa Co. Installs New Option for Proper Disposal of Worn U.S. Flags

County of Louisa Press Release:

In partnership with the National Association of Counties, the National Flag Foundation and the National Sheriffs Association, Louisa County has installed a flag retirement box, at no cost to the county, at the Louisa County Office Building located at 1 Woolfolk Avenue, Louisa, Virginia 23093.

The disposal box will be placed on the main level of the building near the main entrance and flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box.

The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it.

“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” according to the code.

Members of the Louisa County Veterans of Foreign Wars 8947 will be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags.

“This centrally-located drop-off provides convenience while ensuring proper treatment of our national flag,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman, Troy Wade. “Our board is pleased to participate in this important program and to serve our citizens as they show their respect for our great nation."

“We are pleased to be able to partner in the provision of these flag retirement boxes. Proper disposal of the U.S. flag goes hand in hand with the commitment we make to public service while simultaneously benefiting our residents," said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase.